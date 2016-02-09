LONDON Josh Beaumont, the son of former captain Bill, and Maro Itoje have been retained in England coach Eddie Jones' 25-man squad for Sunday's Six Nations match against Italy in Rome.

Jones kept faith with the same 23 players he named for the 15-9 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, with Beaumont and Itoje the only additions.

Wasps centre Elliot Daly and Gloucester flanker Matt Kvesic were allowed to return to their clubs, England said in a news release on Tuesday.

Sale's Beaumont is a powerful number eight in the mould of his lock-forward father, one of England's most iconic players who led his country to the grand slam in 1980 and captained the British and Irish Lions in the same year.

Saracens' Itoje is a highly-rated lock/flanker and former England under-20 captain.

The pair were included in Jones' 33-man elite player squad for the tournament but failed to make the cut for the trip to Scotland.

Squad:

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens)

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Ollie Devoto (Bath), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)