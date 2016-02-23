Rugby Union - Wasps v Leinster Rugby - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Five - Ricoh Arena - 23/1/16Elliot Daly of Wasps in actionMandatory Credit: Action Images / John CliftonLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Elliot Daly is poised to make his England debut in Saturday's Six Nations clash against Ireland at Twickenham after being named in coach Eddie Jones's squad.

The Wasps centre, 23, is making his first appearance in the matchday 23 as England look to build on their victories over Scotland and Italy in their opening two games.

“I have been pleased with the hard work and attitude the squad have shown since Italy," Jones said in a statement announcing the squad on Tuesday.

"Everyone wants to be on the field on Saturday so there were some tough selection calls. Elliot Daly has impressed in training and is now ready to be part of the matchday 23.”

There has been a clamour among pundits for Daly to be given a chance, although his claim for a starting spot seemed less pressing after direct rival Jonathan Joseph's hat-trick of tries in England's last outing in Rome.

Northampton Saints' Courtney Lawes drops out of the squad from which Jones will pick his starting team on Thursday.

