BAGSHOT, England Lock George Kruis will start for England against Argentina on Saturday less than a month after undergoing ankle surgery in one of four changes announced by Eddie Jones on Thursday.

Flanker Tom Wood, fullback Mike Brown and winger Jonny May, who all missed last week's demolition of Fiji, return to the starting team for the Twickenham clash.

Semesa Rokoduguni was left out of the squad despite his man-of-the-match performance in the Fiji win and is replaced by May, with Elliot Daly, normally a centre, having another run on the left wing.

Flanker Teimana Harrison, who started last week, is named among the replacements in place of Nathan Hughes in an otherwise unchanged bench.

England are seeking their 12th win in a row under Jones following November victories over South Africa and Fiji and complete their autumn series against Australia next week.

"This game against Argentina is a big step up for us as they were probably the second best team in the Rugby Championship and played some exceptional rugby," Jones said.

"They are a quality team, have power in the forwards, speed and guile in the backs as well as great experience.

"The set-piece is going to be important. We have worked hard on our scrum and maul this week so they are areas we feel we can get a slight dominance in.

"We appreciate they have threats across the field and they have always been a physical, tough side. They still have their set-piece armoury in the scrum and lineouts so we're looking forward to a great game of rugby against them."

Kruis had expected to miss the entire autumn series after the operation to remove two pieces of floating bone but recovered quicker than expected and will win his 19th cap alongside Courtney Lawes in place of the suspended Joe Launchbury.

Kruis had become established as half of Jones' first-choice second row alongside Saracens club mate Maro Itoje, who is also missing the autumn games with a broken hand, but said he had been playing in pain and was pleased to have undergone the surgery.

"There was a lot of work, even on the days off," Kruis said this week when explaining his rapid recovery.

"It was about lengthening it (the ankle) and moving on to the next step - constantly icing and having physio and trying to push your weights and fitness as much as you can."

England team:

15-Mike Brown, 14-Jonny May, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Tom Wood, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Courtney Lawes, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Teimana Harrison, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Henry Slade.

