Nomura hires England rugby coach Eddie Jones for leadership lessons
LONDON Japan's top investment bank Nomura has hired England rugby union coach Eddie Jones to impart his wisdom on leadership and teamwork to its clients in Europe.
LONDON England coach Stuart Lancaster on Wednesday named the following team to play Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday (1900 GMT):
England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dave Wilson, 2-Rob Webber, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-Tom Wood, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Billy Twelvetrees, 23-Marland Yarde
(Compliled by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)
DORTMUND, Germany Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.