MELBOURNE England coach Eddie Jones has restored George Ford to the starting flyhalf role as one of two changes to his run-on team for Saturday's second test against Australia in Melbourne.

Ford had started all of England's matches since Jones took over but was dropped to the bench for last weekend's first test against the Wallabies with Owen Farrell taking the number 10 shirt in Brisbane.

Jones thought better of his selection after half an hour at Lang Park, however, bringing on Ford for Luther Burrell and moving Farrell to inside centre as England overhauled an early 10-0 deficit to run out 39-28 winners.

It was no surprise then that the Australian elected to retain that formation for the second test, in which England will be looking to seal a first series triumph Down Under.

Jones, who has again resisted handing New Zealand-born centre and rugby league convert Ben Te'o a debut spot, said Farrell and Ford remained his best combination.

"Their understanding of the game for 23-24 year-olds is absolutely outstanding," he told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday.

"We get kicking options at 10 and 12. They’re good communicators and they give the team energy."

In the other change to the starting line-up, Jack Nowell came back on the wing for Marland Yarde.

Both men scored tries in the first test but Nowell was preferred on the left wing throughout England's Six Nations grand slam triumph earlier this year.

"Marland’s very disappointed but Jack’s ready to play for us now," Jones added. "I think he’ll do well for us."

Saracens hooker Jamie George, Harlequins loose forward Jack Clifford and Wasps centre Elliot Daly come onto a beefy replacements bench with six forwards and two backs.

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Burrell and Yarde drop out of the squad.

Team: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Jack Nowell, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-James Haskell, 6-Chris Robshaw, 5-George Kruis, 4-Maro Itoje, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 1-Mako Vunipola

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Elliot Daly

(Additional reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/John O'Brien)