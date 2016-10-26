Britain Rugby Union - Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool One - Scotstoun Stadium - 14/10/16Matt Toomua of Leicester Tigers is tackled by Finn Russell and Sam Johnson of Glasgow WarriorsAction Images via Reuters / John...

Utility back Matt Toomua has been sidelined for an estimated six months, with the Australian needing surgery on his knee, his club Leicester Tigers said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was injured during Leicester's 27-17 win against Racing 92 in the European Champions Cup on Sunday, his second appearance for the club since joining earlier this season from Super Rugby.

"Richard Cockerill confirms Matt Toomua having surgery on his knee and will be out for around six months. We wish him a speedy recovery," the Premiership club tweeted (@LeicesterTigers).

Toomua, who can play flyhalf or inside centre, was part of Australia's squad that reached the World Cup final last year.

