LONDON England centre Manu Tuilagi is set to miss the rest of the Premiership season because of a groin injury but should be fit for the World Cup, his Leicester Tigers coach Richard Cockerill said.

The 23-year-old, who has won 25 caps and scored 11 tries for England, is still recovering from the injury he sustained in October.

England's World Cup campaign begins against Fiji on Sept. 18, but they play France at home and away in August before hosting Ireland at Twickenham on Sept. 5.

"He's improving all the time but it's a long process," Cockerill told reporters after Leicester's Premiership victory against Exeter on Saturday.

"The likelihood is he will be fit for June and he'll join England for their World Cup camp.

"Hopefully, he'll be involved in the World Cup warm-ups and have a huge say in how England do."

Samoa-born Tuilagi, an explosive ball carrier, has not played international rugby since England's 3-0 Series defeat by New Zealand in June.

Centres Luther Burrell and Jonathan Joseph forged a solid midfield partnership during the Six Nations as England finished runners-up for a fourth consecutive season.

Joseph was England's stand-out performer during the Six Nations and was the top try scorer in the tournament with four touchdowns.

England coach Stuart Lancaster has also played Billy Twelvetrees, Kyle Eastmond and Brad Barritt as he seeks to find the right centre combination and Sam Burgess is still finding his feet in rugby union after making a high-profile switch from league.

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)