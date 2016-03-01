Bulldozing Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi has been recalled to the England squad for the Six Nations clash with Wales at Twickenham on March 12.

Samoa-born Tuilagi, who has scored 11 tries in 25 tests for England, made his last international appearance in 2014 after suffering from groin, hamstring and disciplinary problems and missed last year's World Cup on home soil.

He will provide competition for Owen Farrell, who has started in Tuilagi's usual position of inside centre in England's opening three wins in the championship under new coach Eddie Jones.

Wales are second in the standings after two wins and a draw from their opening fixtures.

Exeter flanker Dave Ewers was also named on Monday in the 33-man England training squad after recovering from a knee injury.

