Leicester Tigers centre Manu Tuilagi is likely to miss England's autumn internationals with a continuing groin problem that is expected to keep him out of action for at least six to eight weeks, his club said on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who has 26 caps, returned to the England squad earlier this year in the Six Nations after a 15-month injury layoff and disciplinary issues.

However, the comeback was short-lived as Tuilagi was later forced to withdraw from England's triumphant tour to Australia due to a hamstring injury.

Tuilagi, who re-signed with Leicester in December on a three-year deal, has made only one appearance this season as he struggles to shake off a recurring groin injury.

“He’s a world-class player, he doesn’t want to be injured, we don’t want him injured, we want him out on the field but his groin isn’t right. We’re going to get it right and when it is he’ll play,” said Leicester director of rugby Richard Cockerill.

“At the moment we’re hoping that is six to eight weeks’ time. If it’s not, it’s not. When we get to six to eight weeks we’ll see. It might be another three. I don’t know," he was quoted as saying by The Sunday Express.

“He’s still got a tight groin and we’re looking after him. It’s tough for everybody but we will support him as ever. It’s nowhere near as severe as before but we have to make sure we manage him properly and we get it right.”

England host South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia in November and December.

