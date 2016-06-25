MANCHESTER, England England beat Ireland 45-21 to win rugby's under-20 championship for the third time in four years on Saturday, completing a great day for the country after the senior side triumphed 44-40 in Sydney to complete a 3-0 clean sweep over Australia.

England's youngsters, beaten in the final by New Zealand last year, raced into a 21-0 halftime lead and were never challenged by an Ireland side appearing in the final for the first time.

England flyhalf and captain Harry Mallinder scored two tries in a 23-point haul to scoop the man of the match award.

"It's great to test yourself against the very best in the world, we've had that in this tournament and it's exciting as a young lad to get this opportunity," Mallinder said.

"It's been an amazing journey and a huge squad effort." Earlier in the day Argentina beat South Africa 49-19 in the battle for third place.

(Writing by Mitch Phillips, editing by martyn herman)