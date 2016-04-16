LONDON Wasps winger Christian Wade made the most of his coruscating pace and elusiveness to score six tries against Worcester on Saturday and equal the English Premiership record.

The 24-year-old crossed the line four times in the first half and added two more tries after the interval to lead Wasps to a 54-35 win and equal the effort of Saracens' Ryan Constable against Bedford 16 years ago to the day.

Wade has played one test for England, against Argentina in 2013, and was called up to the British and Irish Lions squad as injury cover on their tour of Australia the same year.

"He's up there with the best. He's deadly and I wouldn't swap him for anyone," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

"It was a timely reminder from him that he's still about and shouldn't be forgotten for either the Saxons or England tours this summer."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)