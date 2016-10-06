Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
LONDON Former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he might set up a rival series and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON England winger Anthony Watson is likely to miss the Autumn internationals after suffering a broken jaw, his club Bath said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old, who has scored 12 tries in his 24 caps, sustained the injury during an England training session earlier this week, and the Premiership club have set no time frame for his return.
Watson started all three games in England's whitewash of Australia earlier this year.
"Anthony Watson broke his jaw in the England training camp earlier this week," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club's website (www.bathrugby.com).
"It's too early for a full medical prognosis on how long he'll be out for, but it's likely he'll miss the Autumn internationals."
England hopeful Sam Jones was also ruled out of the Autumn fixtures after fracturing his leg during a training session with the national team.
England, unbeaten this year, host South Africa at Twickenham on Nov. 12 before meeting Fiji, Argentina and Australia.
(Writing by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been given a four-match touchline ban after admitting a Football Association (FA) misconduct charge for appearing to push the fourth official during their Premier League win over Burnley on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Rafa Nadal had to be at his battling best to outlast Grigor Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 at the Australian Open on Friday and set up a mouth-watering ninth grand slam final meeting with his great rival Roger Federer.