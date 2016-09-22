England should not give up on Chris Ashton after the winger was handed a 13-week ban on Tuesday for biting an opponent, according to 2003 World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward.

The Saracens player, who has won 39 international caps, was found guilty of biting Northampton prop Alex Waller during a Premiership match on Saturday.

Woodward said Ashton should not suffer the same fate as flyhalf Danny Cipriani who missed out on a place in England coach Eddie Jones' provisional 45-man pre-season training squad.

Cipriani was found guilty in June of drinking and driving in an incident last year.

"I really hope Eddie Jones hasn't given up on Ashton because, just like Danny Cipriani, I see a big English rugby talent right in the middle of what should be the best seasons of his career," Woodward told reporters.

"It's too soon to give up on Ashton but he must address this huge issue in his make-up right now."

