West Ham's Noble to miss Leicester clash
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
LONDON England hooker Tom Youngs has been ruled out of the Autumn internationals because of a shoulder injury, Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill said on Tuesday.
Youngs was injured during Leicester's 45-0 defeat by Bath in the English Premiership at the weekend.
England face New Zealand, South Africa, Samoa and Australia in November.
"He had surgery on Monday and it will probably be three months," Cockerill told BBC Radio Leicester.
Youngs has 17 England caps and a Lions tour under his belt, having made his international debut two years ago against Fiji.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
West Ham United captain Mark Noble will miss the Premier League clash at home against champions Leicester City on Saturday with injury, manager Slaven Bilic has said.
Walter Mazzarri did not expect Crystal Palace to feature in the Premier League relegation battle, the Watford manager has said ahead of his side's trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday.
LONDON Last season was the one that got away for Lewis Hamilton and the triple Formula One world champion is not prepared to let that happen again in 2017.