Fiji flyhalf Ben Volavola slotted a last-minute drop goal to give his side a 22-19 victory over Italy in their test match in Suva on Saturday.

The visitors had fought back from 19-9 down in the second half and tied the score when flyhalf Tommaso Allan kicked his fourth penalty with three minutes to go.

Centre Jale Vatuba, inside centre Eroni Vasiteri and winger Vereneki Goneva all crossed for the hosts, with Volavola slotting two conversions before his last-minute drop goal.

Italy flanker Maxime Mbanda scored a 56th-minute converted try with Fiji winger Timoci Nagusa in the sinbin to drag his side back to 19-16 before Allan levelled the score.

