Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
PARIS France flanker Antoine Burban has been ruled out of the Six Nations after being ordered to rest for two weeks because of concussion, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Monday.
The FFR said in a statement that Burban sustained the concussion in Stade Francais’s Top 14 game against Pau at the weekend.
He is being replaced in the squad by the uncapped Kevin Gourdon.
Manager Guy Noves will on Friday name the team to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. France won their first two games against Italy and Ireland before losing to Wales. They will end their campaign at the Stade de France against England on March 19.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focussed on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.