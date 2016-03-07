PARIS France flanker Antoine Burban has been ruled out of the Six Nations after being ordered to rest for two weeks because of concussion, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Monday.

The FFR said in a statement that Burban sustained the concussion in Stade Francais’s Top 14 game against Pau at the weekend.

He is being replaced in the squad by the uncapped Kevin Gourdon.

Manager Guy Noves will on Friday name the team to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday. France won their first two games against Italy and Ireland before losing to Wales. They will end their campaign at the Stade de France against England on March 19.

