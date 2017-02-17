Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
WELLINGTON Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
The three-times World Player of the Year, who plays in France's Top League for the Racing club, was tested by police after being stopped in his car near the Champs Elysses in the centre of the city, French media reports said.
Carter said he had made a "massive error of judgement" and apologised for the incident.
"Just got back to NZ for what was supposed to be a fun pre planned holiday," Carter wrote on Saturday on his Facebook page(@dancarterallblack).
"Seeing the family again puts fresh perspective on just how big a mistake I made. #dontdrinkanddrive."
The 34-year-old World Cup winner suffered a groin injury last month and is still undergoing treatment, while the French Top 14 takes a break next weekend for the Six Nations.
(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Napier; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.