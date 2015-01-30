PARIS France centre Alexandre Dumoulin is the son of disgraced former international Marc Cecillon, the player's agent said on Friday.

"Alexandre is a player who now draws media attention ... so his choice is to admit this situation," Jeremy Bouhy told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Dumoulin, 25, won the first of two caps against Fiji last November.

His father Marc Cecillon, who Dumoulin does not know, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting his wife dead in 2004.

Former number eight Cecillon, who won 46 caps for France and played in the 1991 and 1995 World Cups, was released on parole in 2011.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)