PARIS Lock Wenceslas Lauret has been called up in the France squad to replace the injured Charles Ollivon ahead of next month's Six Nations opener against Scotland, the French federation said on Monday.

Bayonne number eight Ollivon picked up a shoulder injury in a European Challenge Cup game against La Rochelle on Saturday and is likely to be out of action for two weeks.

France start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Feb. 7.

