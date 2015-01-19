Injured Konta withdraws from Charleston tournament
British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, citing a right shoulder injury.
PARIS Lock Wenceslas Lauret has been called up in the France squad to replace the injured Charles Ollivon ahead of next month's Six Nations opener against Scotland, the French federation said on Monday.
Bayonne number eight Ollivon picked up a shoulder injury in a European Challenge Cup game against La Rochelle on Saturday and is likely to be out of action for two weeks.
France start their Six Nations campaign against Scotland on Feb. 7.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from this week's Volvo Car Open in Charleston, South Carolina, citing a right shoulder injury.
MADRID, April 3 - Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara will miss between three and four weeks with a knee injury, according to reports in Spain, a crucial period that includes the Champions League quarter-finals and the Clasico.