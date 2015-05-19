France's Frederic Michalak (L) is tackled by Italy's Francesco Minto during their Six Nations rugby match at the Olympic stadium in Rome February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS Experienced Toulon flyhalf Frederic Michalak was the surprise inclusion in France coach Philippe Saint-Andre's provisional squad for this year's World Cup.

Michalak, who was recalled with fellow flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc, was dropped after last year's tour to Australia, but returns for his third World Cup.

The 32-year-old was picked ahead of Camille Lopez for his reliability in front of goal after a string of disappointing performances from the Clermont Auvergne player.

"Some players will be disappointed. We have a young team especially at the backs, but with the flyhalf position we picked experience that can handle the pressure of the World Cup," Saint-Andre told reporters on Tuesday.

"Camille is in the list of 50, but he has been injured and is a little in difficulty at the moment."

Montpellier flyhalf Trinh-Duc, a fan favourite who was injured during this year's Six Nations, also returned to the squad after glowing performances.

A 55-35 defeat by England at Twickenham, in which 15 points were missed with the boot, in the Six Nations condemned France to another poor finish in Europe's top international competition.

Castres pair Rory Kockott and Remi Tales, Clermont's Morgan Parra and Toulon's Sebastien Tillous-Borde also made the cut along with experienced hooker Dimitri Szarzewski, lock Pascal Pape and prop Nicolas Mas.

The team will be captained by Toulouse's Thierry Dusatoir.

"We picked some players that are not in form yet, but after two months of preparation we think they will be ready," Saint-Andre said.

One surprise exclusion was pacy Racing Metro winger Teddy Thomas, who has not sufficiently recovered from injury.

Saint-Andre, who will quit the national side after the tournament, has come under fire after a string of poor performances amid concerns he is failing to find the right blend.

France, who lost the World Cup final to hosts New Zealand by a point in 2011, open their campaign against Italy at Twickenham on Sept. 19. They will reduce the squad to 31 on Aug. 23 after two warm-up games against tournament hosts England.

Forwards: Uini Atonio, Eddy Ben Arous, Xavier Chiocci, Vincent Debaty, Nicolas Mas, Rabah Slimani, Guilhem Guirado, Benjamin Kayser, Dimitri Szarzewski, Alexandre Flanquart, Yoann Maestri, Pascal Pape, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Thierry Dusautoir, Bernard Le Roux, Yannick Nyanga Kabasele, Fulgence Ouedraogo, Damien Chouly, Loann Goujon, Louis Picamoles

Backs: Rory Kockott, Morgan Parra, Sebastien Tillous-Borde, Frederic Michalak, Remi Tales, Francois Trinh-Duc, Mathieu Bastareaud, Alexandre Dumoulin, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Remi Lamerat, Brice Dulin, Sofiane Guitoune, Yoann Huget, Noa Nakaitaci, Scott Spedding

