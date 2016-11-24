France v Australia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France, 19/11/2016. Guy Noves, France's head coach looks at players as he arrives on the pitch before his match against Australia. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS After four years playing physical and boring rugby, France are now looking up to New Zealand as inspiration under the ambitious Guy Noves.

Under Philippe Saint-Andre, French flair was gone, but the autumn internationals against Samoa and Australia have shown a resurgence of Les Bleus's free-flowing rugby with players handed a licence to thrill by the new management.

"The All Blacks have always been a powerhouse, a driving engine. Even if we will never be able to put rugby above some other sports in France, New Zealand remain an example," Noves told a news conference on Thursday, ahead of Saturday's clash at the Stade de France against the All Blacks.

"There is a renewed staff with their idea of rugby, which is linked to our education," he added referring to Toulouse, where he and his assistants have played or coached.

Under Noves, Toulouse won 10 French titles and four European titles playing offensive rugby and the 62-year-old has been trying to bring this philosophy into the national team.

"We admire the best and New Zealand are the model we look up to as we try to improve," said Noves.

"Playing with a lot of movement will help us perform. That is what we have to insist on."

Despite the defeat, Les Bleus gave the ball plenty of air against Australia and scored two superb tries from their own 22 metres, thrilling the Stade de France crowd who had gotten used to seeing their team cluelessly kick the ball around.

That, to Noves, is not an option.

"If you look at the games where the small nations upset the big guns, it is when they put the emphasis on movement," he said.

New Zealand have beaten France in their last nine encounters, the last one being a 62-13 humiliation in the 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

Noves, however, insisted Les Bleus would not be out for revenge.

"You don't get motivation with revenge. The gesture of wearing the France jersey should be enough," he said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)