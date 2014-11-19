PARIS France have stuck with Sebastien Tillous-Borde and Camille Lopez as their halfback pairing for the third time in a row after months of tinkering as they seek a November hat-trick of wins against Argentina on Saturday.

The pair, who played well in a 40-15 rout of Fiji and in Saturday's 29-26 defeat of Australia, will start together again at the Stade de France at the expense of Castres team mates Rory Kockott and Remi Tales.

After naming the same starting XV against Fiji and Australia, France manager Philippe Saint-Andre this time made four changes.

Maxime Mermoz replaces Alexandre Dumoulin at centre in the only back row change, while three changes were made among the forwards who are expected to be seriously tested by Argentina.

Lock Sebastien Vahaamahina will start at the expense of Yoann Maestri, while Benjamin Kayser and Xavier Chiocci, who will start for the first time, replace hooker Guilhem Guirado and prop Alexandre Menini respectively.

Scrumhalf Tillous-Borde and flyhalf Lopez were Saint-Andre's 13th halfback pairing to start for France since he took over from Marc Lievremont after the 2010 World Cup.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Teddy Thomas, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 8-Damien Chouly, 7-Bernard Le Roux, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 5-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Nicolas Mas, 2-Benjamin Kayser, 1-Xavier Chiocci

Replacements (Eight to be chosen from the following 11):

Alexandre Menini, Uini Atonio, Guilhem Guirado, Yoann Maestri, Alexandre Flanquart, Yannick Nyanga, Rory Kockott, Remi Tales, Mathieu Bastareaud, Maxime Medard, Benjamin Fall.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)