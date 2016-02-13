Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16France’s Maxime Medard celebrates with team mates after scoring their first try Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. France's players celebrate after their Six Nations tournament match against Ireland. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. Ireland's Mike McCarthy reacts as he is carried on a stretcher from the field after being injured during a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. France's Virimi Vakatawa (C) in action during a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. France's players celebrate after their Six Nations tournament match against Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16France celebrate victory at the end of the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. France's Wenceslas Lauret (C) in action with Ireland's Johny Sexton during a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16France’s Wenceslas Lauret (L) and Jefferson Poirot celebrate at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16France celebrate victory at the end of the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

Rugby Union - France v Ireland - RBS Six Nations Championship 2016 - Stade de France, St Denis, France - 13/2/16France celebrate victory at the end of the game Action Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

PARIS France burst into life when Maxime Medard's second-half try inspired them to their first victory over Ireland in five years with a 10-9 win in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Coach Guy Noves, who took over from Philippe Saint-Andre after last year's World Cup, had promised spectacular rugby with a new-look team and Les Bleus did their best to deliver at the Stade de France, scoring the only try with 10 minutes remaining.

Flyhalf Jules Plisson converted, adding to his first-half penalty, while defending champions Ireland's points came from the penalties of Jonny Sexton, who was replaced with a suspected neck problem near the end.

France, who lost 24-9 to the Irish in the World Cup pool phase, now lead the standings with two wins after beating Italy 23-21 in their opening game. Ireland must wait for their first victory after last weekend's 16-16 draw against Wales.

Les Bleus had not beaten Ireland in their last five games, winning for the last time in a World Cup warm-up game in 2011, and they were bothered by the visitors' superiority at the breakdown but they never gave up.

France were trailing 9-3 at halftime but turned the situation around. They sustained a long spell of possession after the hour, coming through with their forwards, but neither referee Jaco Peyper nor his television match official saw Damien Chouly apparently ground the ball and a try was ruled out.

France had a five-metre scrum and worked through the phases again, earning several penalties until Medard evaded the defence and touched down between the posts.

Injury-plagued Ireland took confidence from the return of flanker Sean O'Brien and fullback Rob Kearney. O'Brien, however, appeared to sustain a hamstring injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Tommy O'Donnell.

Sexton kicked the first penalty of the game to put the visitors in front as Ireland played their usual gritty game.

He doubled the tally after France were once again penalised at the ruck.

Dave Kearney left the field with a crushed shoulder after a brutal tackle, with Fergus McFadden taking his place.

France reduced the arrears thanks to Plisson's penalty. Their lack of discipline, however, gave Ireland another penalty, which Sexton converted to restore a six-point lead on the stroke of halftime.

Plisson had a chance to slot home another one but his angled attempt from 25 metres sailed wide.

France failed to make the most of the rare times they had the ball in the Irish half and the highly unimpressive Teddy Thomas was replaced on the right wing by Hugo Bonneval early in the second half.

Mike McCarthy was carried off on a stretcher after he appeared to be knocked out in a collision of heads with team mate Jack McGrath. Les Bleus made the most of it and marched on towards a deserved victory, being rewarded for keeping the ball in play for long minutes when they could have gone for a penalty kick.

France travel to Wales on Feb. 26 and Ireland go to England the following day.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)