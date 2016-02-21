Rugby Union - France vs Ireland - Stade de France, Paris, France - 13/2/16. France's Teddy Thomas (C) in action with Ireland's Robbie Henshaw (L) and Jared Payne during a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France have called up Samoa-born David Smith to the squad for their next Six Nations game against Wales amid doubts about the Castres wing's eligibility to represent the country.

Smith played for New Zealand’s Sevens team in 2008 and, according to World Rugby regulations, he is not allowed to play for another national team.

French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Sunday that the French federation (FFR) would announce a replacement for Smith on Monday. The FFR was not immediately available for comment.

Smith was called up on Sunday to replace Teddy Thomas or Marvin O’Connor, who were injured in Top 14 games this weekend.

Djibril Camara has also been brought into the squad.

Thomas suffered a hamstring problem in Racing Metro’s game at Grenoble while Montpellier’s O’Connor got an ankle injury against Pau, leading to call ups for uncapped Smith and Camara.

France, who won their first two Six Nations games at home to Italy (23-21) and Ireland (10-9), travel to Wales on Friday.

