PARIS, Scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud will start France’s Six Nations game against Wales in Cardiff on Friday as manager Guy Noves made five changes to his team on Wednesday.

Machenaud replaced Sebastien Bezy, who started Les Bleus’ first two matches against Italy and Ireland at the Stade de France, which they won 23-21 and 10-9 respectively.

He will pair up with flyhalf Jules Plisson who will start for the third time in a row with Francois Trinh-Duc, back after an injury layoff, on the bench.

Djibril Camara was handed his first cap in place of injured winger Teddy Thomas.

Antoine Burban will start at flanker in place of Yacouba Camara while Paul Jedrasiak takes Yoann Maestri’s place in the second row. Rabah Slimani starts at prop with Uini Atonio moving to the bench.

Wales started their Six Nations campaign with a 16-16 draw against Ireland before beating Scotland 27-23.

France team: 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Paul Jedrasiak, 5-Alexandre Flanquart, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Antoine Burban, 8-Damien Chouly; 9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Djibril Camara, 12-Jonathan Danty, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 14-Virimi Vakatawa, 15-Maxime Medard

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Vincent Pelo, 19-Yoann Maestri, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc

