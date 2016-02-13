PARIS - Ireland were left battered and bruised after losing 10-9 to France in the Six Nations on Saturday, their first defeat by Les Bleus for five years. The defending champions started the game at the Stade de France boosted by the return of flanker Sean O’Brien and fullback Rob Kearney, but left the pitch licking their wounds.

France played a ferocious game and could have been handed two yellow cards in the first half.

“At one stage we asked the referee (Jaco Peyper) how many attacking penalties are we going to get without further sanctions and he said he was keeping an eye on it, but there is a fine line between asking and badgering the referee,” Ireland captain Rory Best told a news conference. Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said lock Mike McCarthy appeared to have suffered concussion after he was carried off the field on a stretcher.

“He will now have to follow a protocol to see if he can be ready in two weeks,” said Schmidt, who added that O’Brien suffered a hamstring injury which makes him doubtful for Ireland’s next game against England at Twickenham.

Winger Dave Kearney suffered a shoulder injury and flyhalf Johnny Sexton, the French players’ favourite target, was replaced by Ian Madigan near the end of the game due to a neck problem.

“Johnny again knows what he’s gonna get and he was pretty knocked around,” said Schmidt who thought his team still had chances to claim a fourth successive win over France.

“We are hugely disappointed. We led 9-3 for so long and we had a couple of opportunities in the first half,” Schimdt added.

“But the conditions were tough and it was not easy to maintain the position and it was difficult to hold on to a slippery ball.”

