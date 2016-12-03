Former France coach Bernard Laporte was appointed president of the French rugby federation on Saturday.

Laporte, who led Les Bleus to the World Cup semi-finals in 2003 and 2007, came first ahead of incumbent Pierre Camou after a vote by the amateur and professional clubs.

The board then presented Laporte before the general assembly, which elected him as president.

Laporte recently said he would keep Guy Noves as France manager.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)