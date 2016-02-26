PARIS, Toulon's Australian wing James O'Connor will be sidelined for at least three weeks after feeling unwell and undergoing hospital checks.

"James O'Connor felt unwell in the bus taking the team back from the Oyonnax game (last Sunday)," Toulon coach Bernard Laporte told RMC radio on Friday.

"The medical staff decided to take him to hospital and he underwent a considerable series of tests."

French media reported that O'Connor had suffered a heart attack.

"I can reassure everyone he's fine," said Laporte. "He will play rugby again but he will undergo further tests next week.

"James will miss three weeks, maybe four weeks of competition."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Jimenez)