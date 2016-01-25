PARIS Scrumhalf Morgan Parra has been ruled out of the France squad for this week's Six Nations preparation training camp with an ankle injury, the French rugby federation (FFR) said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Parra sprained his ankle playing for Clermont Auvergne in a European Champions Cup game at the weekend and will be replaced by Baptiste Serin of Bordeaux Begles.

Parra's club team mate Sebastien Vahaamahina has also been ruled out after undergoing medical checks and would be replaced in the second row by Metro Racing's Bernard Le Roux.

France start their Six Nations campaign at the Stade de France against Italy on Feb. 6.

