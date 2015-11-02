France's Louis Picamoles is sent to the sin bin. Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra

LONDON French World Cup number eight Louis Picamoles will join Northampton Saints on a three-year contract when his current deal at Toulouse expires in June, he said on Monday.

"It is primarily a lifestyle choice," he told radio station RMC Sport.

"I have this opportunity open to me, and since I will soon be 30 years old I think it is the right time for me to try this experiment."

Picamoles scored France's only try but was then sent to the sin bin during his country's 62-13 defeat by New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

(Writing by Steve Tongue, editing by Stephen Wood)