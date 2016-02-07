Rugby Union - France vs Italy - Stade de France, Paris, France - 6/2/16. France's Virimi Vakatawa celebrates after scoring a try during a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS France number eight Louis Picamoles's Six Nations campaign is in doubt after he siffered a torn hamstring during their 23-21 win against visitors Italy on Saturday.

Picamoles limped off after less than 20 minutes and the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said on Sunday that he would be “out for the next France games”, without elaborating.

“He must rest for a few weeks,” the FFR statement added.

Picamoles will be replaced in the squad by Loann Goujon, with France playing Ireland at home next Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)