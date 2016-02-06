Rugby Union - France vs Italy - Stade de France, Paris, France - 6/2/16. French rugby union team coach Guy Noves is seen just before a Six Nations tournament match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France coach Guy Noves hailed his team’s enthusiasm after a hard-fought 23-21 home win against Italy in their Six Nations opener on Saturday but said Les Bleus had a lot of work to do if they wanted to be fully competitive.

France, who were knocked out of last year’s World Cup with a record defeat against New Zealand in the quarter-finals, played some lively rugby but were often shaky in defence.

“Winning is always interesting,” Noves, who took over from Philippe Saint-Andre after the World Cup, told a news conference. “Despite a very short training period ahead of the game, we managed to win and with a very refreshed team; the boys showed a lot of enthusiasm.”

“However, we did not always play with a clear head and there were no rhythm changes. We did not play fast enough. I had the feeling that players aged between 20-29 were actually 35; we’ll have to talk about this.

“It’s good to take risks but you have to be intelligent, too. Find the balance between the will to play and managing the game."

Italy coach Jacques Brunel said: “We showed character, we showed we have an identity. We wanted to be a tough opponent and we managed that. We caused trouble to our opponents.”

Italy had a chance to win the game in injury time but Sergio Parisse fluffed a drop goal attempt.

“I am disappointed but maybe I felt I was in the right position. I made a split-second decision. When you score it’s fine and when you don’t it shows obviously you had to do something else,” said Parisse.

Noves said that powerhouse Louis Picamoles, who limped off the pitch after less than 20 minutes, would not play against Ireland next Saturday. “He suffered a tear in his right thigh, he’s out for the moment,” he said.

Noves praised winger Virimi Vakatawa, a Sevens stalwart who played his first 15-man game in more than two years and scored France’s first try. “He lived up to our expectations,” said Noves. “He shook his opponents, he did not overthink it for his first (France) game. I hope he will continue to improve.”

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Clare Fallon)