PARIS France are going through another tough Six Nations campaign because the Top 14 league takes too much space in the rugby landscape, according to the French federation's technical director.

Speaking to Reuters, Didier Retiere, who was assistant coach when Les Bleus reached the World Cup final in 2011, believes however than France could perform well again on the biggest stage later this year.

"What is striking is that we've had the same problems with (coaches) Jean-Claude Skrela, Bernard Laporte, Marc Lievremont and now Philippe Saint-Andre," he said.

"We've been struggling to have a team able to perform at the international level on a regular basis. The environment does not help. The players are not prepared as they should be."

Retiere explained that the Top 14, the most competitive league in Europe, prevents young talent growing into world class players.

"The Top 14 puts immense pressure on everyone. The president needs quick results to satisfy the sponsors, the coach needs quick results to save his job, the players face a huge competition within the squad," he said.

"This pressure prevents us from having a long-term vision.

Retiere, who led the French Under-21s to a World Cup triumph in 2005, notes that the other nations do not operate the same way.

"They are sending internationals and ex-internationals to the Top 14, where they improve in a top league," he said.

"And our youngsters have to fight for their place against them -- so they don't play much. We're the only country in this situation."

The Rugby Football Union has a long-running agreement with the Premiership regarding release of players for long periods around internationals and rewards the clubs in turn for developing English talent. The RFU also has a policy of not selecting overseas-based players for the national team.

France have lost two of their three Six Nations games this year, beating Scotland 15-8 before being defeated 18-11 by Ireland and 20-13 by Wales in Paris.

Les Bleus, who ended up with the wooden spoon in 2013 and finished fourth last year, are fourth in the table before trips to Italy and England.

Against the Welsh, Saint-Andre, who took charge after the 2011 World Cup, started his 15th halfback pairing in (scrumhalf) Morgan Parra and (flyhalf) Camille Lopez.

"See how many players got injured. (Sebastien) Tillous-Borde is a starter in November, he gets injured in December. Then we put Rory Kockott, he gets injured and now (Morgan) Parra gets injured," Saint-Andre said after the Wales game at the Stade de France last Saturday.

Retiere said "At the international level, you need fresh players, that's the priority.

"We reached the World Cup final with Parra at flyhalf and Dimitri Yachvili at scrumhalf."

The World Cup is different from the Six Nations as France players will gather 10 weeks, which should give them time to gear up for the event in the best possible conditions.

"We know how to prepare for this kind of event, we have a World Cup culture, we have the experience," said Retiere.

"The toughest task will be to convince the players that they can do it."

At the World Cup France will face Ireland, Italy, Canada and Romania in the pool phase.

