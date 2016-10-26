Charles Ollivon scores the first try for Toulon. Sale Sharks v RC Toulon - European Rugby Champions Cup Pool Three - AJ Bell Stadium - 21/10/16. Action Images via Reuters / Ed Sykes Livepic

PARIS France included RC Toulon's Charles Ollivon in a 32-man squad on Wednesday to prepare for the November tests despite the player not featuring on coach Guy Noves's initial elite list.

The 30-man elite squad was named at the start of the season to protect players who become available to Noves from 15 days before the Six Nations until eight days after it ends.

Number eight Louis Picamoles, who could not feature on the elite list because he plays in England, has also been included in the squad along with centre and wing Virimi Vakatawa.

Ollivon, who plays blindside flanker or number eight, provides cover for the injured Bernard Le Roux.

France face Samoa in Toulouse on Nov. 12 and meet Australia on Nov. 19 and New Zealand on Nov. 26 at the Stade de France.

Squad:

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92), Sebastien Bezy (Toulouse), Djibril Camara (Stade Français), Camille Chat (Racing 92), Damien Chouly (Clermont), Jean-Marc Doussain (Toulouse), Gael Fickou (Toulouse), Alexandre Flanquart (Stade Français), Wesley Fofana (Clermont), Loann Goujon (Bordeaux-Begles), Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guilhem Guirado (Toulon), Yoann Huget (Toulouse), Paul Jedrasiak (Clermont), Remi Lamerat (Clermont), Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92), Julien Le Devedec (Brive), Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92), Yoann Maestri (Toulouse), Maxime Medard (Toulouse), Maxime Mermoz (Toulon), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Louis Picamoles (Northampton), Jules Plisson (Stade Français), Jefferson Poirot (Bordeaux-Begles), Baptiste Serin (Bordeaux-Begles), Rabah Slimani (Stade Français), Scott Spedding (Clermont), Francois Trinh-Duc (Toulon), Virimi Vakatawa (FFR), Sebastien Vahaamahina (Clermont)

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)