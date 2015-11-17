PARIS Stade Francais' Champions Cup game against Munster on Sunday has been called off following last week's deadly attacks in Paris, the French club said on Tuesday.

"After the recent tragic events, Stade Francais does not wish to put an additional burden on or to complicate the action of the police forces by organising a sporting event set to put together 15,000 spectators at the Jean Bouin stadium," Stade Francais said in a statement.

France is in a state of emergency after last Friday's attacks in Paris on bars, restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium killed 129 and injured 352. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Top 14 game between Racing 92 and Toulouse scheduled for Nov. 28 will be called off as well, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Brian Love; Editing by Toby Davis)