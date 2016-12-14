Saints not in Cup final just to participate, says Ward-Prowse
Southampton have not reached the League Cup final just to make up the numbers, midfielder James Ward-Prowse has said.
PARIS The French rugby federation (FFR) has abandoned plans for a new stadium that was scheduled to open in 2023, president Bernard Laporte said on Wednesday.
"The board of directors has validated the final shut-down of the Grand Stade project," Laporte, who was elected on Dec. 3, told reporters.
The stadium, which would have been built in Ris-Orangis, some 35 km from central Paris, had an estimated cost of 581 million euros (487.23 million pound).
France will continue to play most of their home games at the Stade de France, which was inaugurated in 1998 with a friendly soccer game against Spain.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Southampton have not reached the League Cup final just to make up the numbers, midfielder James Ward-Prowse has said.
David Warner blasted a career-best 179 and dominated Australia's highest one-day partnership with fellow centurion Travis Head to power the hosts to 369 for seven in the fifth and final match against Pakistan on Thursday.
Juergen Klopp expressed disappointment at the officiating and his Liverpool side's poor finishing in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday after Southampton claimed a late 1-0 victory to book a spot in the final.