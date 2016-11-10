Portugal's Guedes joins Paris St Germain
PARIS Portugal midfielder Goncalo Guedes has joined Paris St Germain from Benfica on a four-and-a-half-year deal, the French champions said on Wednesday.
PARIS Maxime Machenaud was selected at scrumhalf by France manager Guy Noves, who named his team to face Samoa in the first of three November tests on Saturday.
The Racing man will play alongside experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc.
With Machenaud starting, the 22-year-old Baptise Serin, who played a crucial part in Les Bleus's 27-0 demolition of Argentina in June, will start on the bench.
After Saturday's game in Toulouse, France will host Australia and New Zealand at the Stade de France on Nov. 19 and 26 respectively.
Team:
15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 6-Loann Goujon, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Julien Le Gevedec, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Jefferson Poirot
Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Charles Ollivon, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Gael Fickou
LONDON France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
PARIS Bastia have banned a supporter who made monkey chants at Nice's Italian striker Mario Balotelli during last Friday's Ligue 1 match.