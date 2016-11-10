PARIS Maxime Machenaud was selected at scrumhalf by France manager Guy Noves, who named his team to face Samoa in the first of three November tests on Saturday.

The Racing man will play alongside experienced flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc.

With Machenaud starting, the 22-year-old Baptise Serin, who played a crucial part in Les Bleus's 27-0 demolition of Argentina in June, will start on the bench.

After Saturday's game in Toulouse, France will host Australia and New Zealand at the Stade de France on Nov. 19 and 26 respectively.

Team:

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 6-Loann Goujon, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Julien Le Gevedec, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Charles Ollivon, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Gael Fickou

