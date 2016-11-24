France's Camille Lopez during the captain's run the day before a match between France and Australia. France's Captain's Run - Marcoussis, France - 18/11/16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS France manager Guy Noves made three changes to his team to face New Zealand in their final autumn test, bringing in Camille Lopez at flyhalf for the Stade de France clash.

Lopez, who missed a post-buzzer drop goal in France's 25-23 defeat by Australia and was called in the squad after Francois Trinh-Duc broke his forearm in the first test against Samoa, pushes Jean-Marc Doussain to the bench.

Prop Xavier Chiocci will start at the expense of Cyril Baille while Brice Dulin will start at fullback after Scott Spedding was ruled out because of a foot injury.

"We wanted to see how Camille Lopez would fit in and if he can retain his place in the squad, although we are not putting any pressure on him," Noves told a news conference on Thursday.

"As for Xavier Chiocci, he played well when he came on against Australia and we wanted to see how he does as a starter."

There was speculation on whether Noves would make changes in the third row as it lacks a "forager", but the manager kept faith in Charles Ollivon, Kevin Gourdon and Louis Picamoles, who bring a lot of speed and rhythm to the team.

Noves added that the players would decide who, between Lopez and scrumhalf Machenaud, would kick after the latter missed two conversions against Australia.

France beat Samoa 52-8 in their first test before their narrow defeat against Australia, while world champions New Zealand rebounded from their shock 40-29 defeat by Ireland in Chicago three weeks ago by winning 21-9 in Dublin last Saturday.

Les Bleus were knocked out 62-13 by New Zealand in last year's World Cup quarter-finals in the last encounter between the two nations.

Team:

15-Brice Dulin, 14-Noa Nakaitaci, 13-Remi Lamerat, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 10-Camille Lopez, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Kevin Gourdon, 6-Charles Ollivon, 5-Yoann Maestri, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1-Xavier Chiocci

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Julien Le Devedec, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Gael Fickou

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Pritha Sarkar)