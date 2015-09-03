France's rugby team captain Thierry Dusautoir waves to fans after their rugby test match against New Zealand at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Captain Thierry Dusautoir made his return to the France team after recovering from a knee injury when he was named to lead Les Bleus to face Scotland in their final World Cup warm-up game at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Coach Philippe Saint Andre made only two changes to the team who beat England on Aug. 22 with flanker Dusautoir taking back his place from Bernard Le Roux after a two-game layoff and Alexandre Flanquart replacing Yoann Maestri in the second row.

Saint Andre otherwise kept faith in Sebastien Tillous Borde and Frederic Michalak for the scrumhalf and flyhallf positions after the pair produced convincing performances in the 25-20 defeat of England.

The powerful Louis Picamoles retained his starting spot at number eight too after making a very good impression against England.

France will start their World Cup campaign on Sept. 19 against Italy after being drawn in Pool D with the Azzurri and Canada, Romania, as well as Ireland.

"This team may look like the one who is going to start against Italy," Saint-Andre told a news conference.

"I will take into account Saturday's collective performance, the level of form and the little injuries."

15-Scott Spedding, 14-Yoann Huget, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Wesley Fofana, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 10-Frederic Michalak, 9-Sebastien Tillous Borde, 8-Louis Picamoles, 7-Damien Chouly, 6-Thierry Dusautoir, 5-Alexandre Flanquart, 4-Pascal Pape, 3-Rabah Slimani, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 1-Eddy Ben Arous

Replacements: 16-Dimitri Szarzewski, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Bernard Le Roux, 20-Yannick Nyanga, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Alexandre Dumoulin

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)