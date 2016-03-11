France rugby player Francois Trinh-Duc attends a training session at the Rugby Union National Centre in Marcoussis, south of Paris, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Flyhalf Francois Trinh-Duc will start France's Six Nations game against Scotland on Sunday after manager Guy Noves made six changes to his team for the trip to Murrayfield on Friday.

Trinh-Duc, who had been recovering from an injury, replaces Julien Plisson after the Stade Francais player's under-par performance in a 19-10 defeat at Wales in the previous game.

Montpellier's Trinh-Duc will pair up with scrumhalf Maxime Machenaud while Wesley Fofana, back in the starting lineup after recovering from a rib injury, moves from his usual position as centre to play on the right wing.

South African-born Scott Spedding, who qualified as a French player in 2014, replaces Maxime Medard at fullback while Gael Fickou is handed a start at centre alongside Maxime Mermoz.

France, under new coach Guy Noves, are third in the table after opening victories against Italy and Ireland and a defeat against Wales.

Team:

1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (captain), 3-Rabah SLimani, 4-Alexandre Flanquart, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Wenceslas Lauret, 7-Yacouba Camara, 8-Damien Chouly, 9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 11-Virimi Vatatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Maxime Mermoz, 14-Wesley Fofana, 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Vincent Pelo, 18-Uini Atonio, 19- Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Sebastien Bezy, 22-Jules Plisson, 23-Maxime Medard

