Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
PARIS Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams is about to be fired by Racing 92 after having been charged with purchasing cocaine, club president Jacky Lorenzetti was quoted as saying.
"Unfortunately, he will soon be fired," Lorenzetti told rugby weekly Midi Olympique.
The 35-year-old Williams was charged last month.
Former Wallabies winger James O'Connor, who plays for Toulon, was also arrested and charged with possession.
Both players have been stood down by their clubs.
Toulon said they had yet to make any decision about O'Connor.
"President (Mourad) Boudjellal wants to take time to think about it and will make a decision at a date he does not know yet," Toulon said in a statement to Reuters.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams)
AUCKLAND A sweeping 95-metre counter-attack try for Beauden Barrett broke the shackles as New Zealand romped to a 12-try, 78-0 victory against Samoa at Eden Park on Friday, sending a message to the British and Irish Lions of what to expect in eight days' time.
BERLIN U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's have ended their 41-year-long official sponsorship with the International Olympic Committee, pulling out of their contract three years early, the IOC said on Friday.