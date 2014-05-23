LONDON Saracens lock Steve Borthwick has been passed fit to lead his team in the Heineken Cup final against Toulon in Cardiff on Saturday, the English club said on their website on Friday.

The 34-year-old former England captain, who is retiring at the end of the season, suffered a chest injury during last weekend's Premiership playoff win over Harlequins and was considered a doubt for Saturday's game against the holders at the Millennium Stadium.

Saracens, appearing in the final for the first time, also face Northampton in the English Premiership final at Twickenham on May 31.

