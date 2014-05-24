Clermont Auvergne's Wesley Fofana (C) is tackled by Jonny Wilkinson (L) and Delon Armitage (R) of Toulon during the Heineken Cup rugby tournament final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CARDIFF Tries by Matt Giteau and Juan Smith and a faultless kicking display by Jonny Wilkinson in the penultimate game of his career gave Toulon a 23-6 victory over Saracens on Saturday as the French side become the third team to retain the Heineken Cup.

Former Australia centre Giteau scored after 29 minutes as Toulon led 10-3 at halftime and flanker Smith settled the match on the hour.

Wilkinson, 35 on Sunday, set up both tries and converted them from the touchline and also landed two penalties and a brilliant drop-goal.

Toulon, who follow Leicester in 2001/02 and Leinster (2011/12) by winning back-to-back Heineken Cups, can complete a rare double next week when they play Castres in the French Top 14 final and send Wilkinson into retirement on an even bigger high than he felt in the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

"It's a hell of a feeling. I can't say enough how proud I am to be a part of that and a part of this team," Wilkinson told Sky Sports after again outplaying current England flyhalf Owen Farrell just as he had in last season's semi-final and receiving a standing ovation from the 72,000 crowd.

"We've had a hell of a time and our season's got one more game but this is something I'll take with me for ever.

"There is a lot of relief, a lot of excitement, I don't know – I’ll work it out later on – at the moment I'm trying to take it all in," added Wilkinson who missed only one of 30 kicks at goal in the six knockout stage matches of the competition over the last two seasons.

Saracens, appearing in the final for the first time and hoping to become the first English winners since Wasps in 2007, made little impact, with just two Farrell penalties to their name.

Saturday's clash was the 19th and last Heineken Cup final before European rugby embraces the new-format Champions Cup next season and Saracens had the best of the early exchanges.

An early Farrell penalty had the London club in front but they missed two others – one from the England flyhalf and one long-range effort from Marcelo Bosch – and failed to take advantage of Toulon losing flanker Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe to the sin bin after 21 minutes.

Neither side was able to get much flow to their play and the tight but scrappy game was meandering towards halftime when Toulon suddenly cut loose with a classy move for the opening try. Wilkinson wrong-footed the Saracens defence with a great switch-of-direction pass to Giteau, whose kick into the corner bounced nicely for Drew Mitchell. Giteau had not stopped to admire his own work though and his support run was rewarded as he collected from his fellow Australian to touch down.

Wilkinson converted from the touchline then landed a superb right-footed drop goal to give Toulon a 10-3 halftime lead.

After another penalty apiece there was still only seven points between them at 13-6 entering the final quarter but another explosive attack by the holders took them clear.

A rampaging run by mighty France centre Mathieu Bastareaud was followed by a clever exchange of passes between Fernandez Lobbe and fellow flanker Smith that opened the way for the South African to score the second and crucial try. Wilkinson, inevitably, landed another dead-eye touchline conversion and added three more points when Farrell was penalised for a late hit on Bryan Habana.

Wilkinson will command the headlines but the man of the match award again went to former England flanker Steffon Armitage.

He won four turnovers in another brilliant all-pitch performance that will no doubt have England coach Stuart Lancaster ruing his country's rule preventing the selection of players employed by foreign clubs as he heads to New Zealand next week with a squad decimated by injuries and absentees.

It was a frustrating day for Saracens but they too have another chance of silverware when they play in the English Premiership final next Saturday against Northampton, who won the Amlin Challenge Cup with a 30-16 victory over Bath on Friday.

