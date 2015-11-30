LONDON Ireland international Robbie Henshaw is set to be out of action until the New Year after fracturing his left hand in the last play of Connacht's derby victory away to Munster on Saturday.

The Connacht medical team said on their official website on Monday that the 22-year-old centre was suffering from a metacarpal fracture and was in Dublin for a surgeon review.

They added that the likelihood was that he would be sidelined for six weeks.

That would mean Henshaw missing the back-to-back European Challenge Cup games against Newcastle Falcons and the Irish derby encounters against Ulster and Leinster over Christmas.

