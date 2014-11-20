Henry Speight (R) of Australia's ACT Brumbies fights for a high ball against Craig Clarke of New Zealand's Waikato Chiefs Craig Clarke during in their Super rugby union match in Canberra February 19, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

DUBLIN Fiji-born winger Henry Speight will make his debut for Australia against Ireland on Saturday after being named in the starting lineup for the third test of the Wallabies' tour of Europe.

The tackle-busting winger qualified for Australia on residency grounds on Sept. 11 but a hamstring injury prevented him from getting any game time during the Rugby Championship.

His inclusion in place of ACT Brumbies team mate Joe Tomane is one of four changes to the starting side that lost 29-26 to France in Paris last week.

Matt Toomua returns at inside centre for his Brumbies team mate Christian Lealiifano, while Luke Jones will make his first start at blindside flanker in place of fellow Melbourne Rebel Sean McMahon.

In the second row, Sam Carter has earned back the starting second row berth he gave up to former skipper James Horwill for last week's match at Stade de France.

Versatile back Kurtley Beale, controversially recalled to the squad despite his part in a text message scandal that resulted in the departure of previous coach Ewen McKenzie, was named among the replacements.

Speight, who was compared by McKenzie to fullback Israel Folau when first called into the Wallabies squad in July, has built a fearsome reputation for bulldozing over defenders in Super Rugby.

"Henry has done all the right things to earn his selection, has had an outstanding Super Rugby season and deserves his opportunity to play for Australia," coach Michael Cheika said in a team release.

"He is very passionate about representing Australia and we're all looking forward to seeing him bring his best attributes to our game."All our changes will bring a new energy into the team and I know everyone is looking forward to the opportunities our match against Ireland will bring."

Australia won the first test of their tour 33-28 against Wales in Cardiff and round it out against England at Twickenham on Nov. 29.

Team: 15-Israel Folau, 14-Adam Ashley-Cooper, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Henry Speight, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Nick Phipps, 8-Ben McCalman, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Luke Jones, 5-Rob Simmons, 4-Sam Carter, 3-Sekope Kepu, 2-Saia Faingaa, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Tetera Faulkner, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Jake Schatz, 21-Will Genia, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Kurtley Beale.

(Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford/Mitch Phillips)