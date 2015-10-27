LONDON Ireland wing Tommy Bowe has had knee surgery after being injured in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final loss to Argentina and will be out for the rest of the season, missing the Six Nations, his club Ulster said on Tuesday.

Ireland's Ulster lock Iain Henderson and centre Jared Payne were also injured during the 43-20 defeat by the Pumas in Cardiff nine days ago.

“Tommy sustained posterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injuries to his right knee… He had successful surgery to repair the damage yesterday (Monday) and he will be ruled out for at least six months,” the club said on their website (www.ulsterrugby.com).

Henderson is due to have surgery on his hand and is expected to be out for six weeks, while Payne is recovering from an operation on a fractured foot.

Ireland will be defending their Six Nations title this season and Ulster will take part in the European Champions Cup.

