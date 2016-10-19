Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
Munster head coach and former Ireland international Anthony Foley died of a heart problem which led to a build-up of excess fluid in his lung, an autopsy has revealed.
Foley, one of Irish rugby's most popular figures, died at the age of 42 at the team hotel in Paris on Saturday night.
The condition, acute pulmonary oedema, was caused by "a heart rhythm disorder", post-mortem tests have revealed, according to Irish media reports.
Pulmonary oedema, especially acute, is a build-up of excess fluid in the lungs that can lead to fatal respiratory distress or cardiac arrest.
Foley won 62 caps for Ireland and captained Munster to their first Heineken Cup final victory in 2006. His death prompted the postponement of Munster's game against Racing 92 in the European Rugby Champions Cup in Paris.
"Anthony's family have confirmed that his remains will be flown home to Shannon Airport tomorrow (Wednesday) from where they will be brought to his family home (private) in Killaloe, Co. Clare," a statement on Munster's website said.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
LOS ANGELES While the National Hockey League has not yet committed to the 2018 Winter Olympics, commissioner Gary Bettman said on Sunday that being on a global stage was unquestionably a positive.
NAGPUR, India Jasprit Bumrah kept his nerve to send down a brilliant final over and secure India's series-levelling five-run victory against England in the second Twenty20 international on Sunday.