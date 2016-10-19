Munster's captain Anthony Foley applauds after defeating Perpignan in their Heineken Cup quarter-final rugby union match at Lansdowne Road in Dublin April 1, 2006. REUTERS/Patrick Bolger/File Photo

Munster head coach and former Ireland international Anthony Foley died of a heart problem which led to a build-up of excess fluid in his lung, an autopsy has revealed.

Foley, one of Irish rugby's most popular figures, died at the age of 42 at the team hotel in Paris on Saturday night.

The condition, acute pulmonary oedema, was caused by "a heart rhythm disorder", post-mortem tests have revealed, according to Irish media reports.

Pulmonary oedema, especially acute, is a build-up of excess fluid in the lungs that can lead to fatal respiratory distress or cardiac arrest.

Foley won 62 caps for Ireland and captained Munster to their first Heineken Cup final victory in 2006. His death prompted the postponement of Munster's game against Racing 92 in the European Rugby Champions Cup in Paris.

"Anthony's family have confirmed that his remains will be flown home to Shannon Airport tomorrow (Wednesday) from where they will be brought to his family home (private) in Killaloe, Co. Clare," a statement on Munster's website said.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)