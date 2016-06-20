Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will not be available for the third test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth after injuring knee cartilage in the second match against the Springboks on Saturday, according to media reports.

Henshaw, who will need surgery, picked up the injury in the closing stages of the test at Ellis Park, where South Africa came from 16 points down to beat Ireland 32-26 to level the three-match series 1-1.

Ireland secured their first ever win over the Springboks in South Africa on June 11 with a 26-20 victory at Newlands.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said he was unlikely to bring in a replacement as he has options within the squad to deal with the loss of the 23-year-old.

"There are guys on standby so we can go back to them," Schmidt told Irish media. "To be honest, if we can cover it internally we probably will at this stage.

"It's pretty difficult to get them up to speed and to get them down here is a bit of a mission even."

Henshaw was previously sidelined for six weeks after fracturing his left hand in Connacht's derby victory over Munster late last year.

