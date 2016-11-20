Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Andrew Trimble in action with New Zealand's Malakai Fekitoa Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Paddy Jackson is tackled by New Zealand's Brodie Retallick Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's CJ Stander in action with New Zealand's Sam Whitelock during a line out Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 New Zealand's Beauden Barrett in action Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Paddy Jackson in action with New Zealand's Malakai Fekitoa Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Devin Toner in action during a line out Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 New Zealand line up before match Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 New Zealand and Ireland line up before match Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Britain Rugby Union - Ireland v New Zealand - 2016 Guinness Series - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - 19/11/16 Ireland's Andrew Trimble in action with New Zealand's Malakai Fekitoa Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

DUBLIN New Zealand took revenge on a brave Irish side with a three-try 21-9 win in Dublin on Saturday as the world champions put behind them their first defeat by Ireland in a century.

Ireland's stunning victory in Chicago two weeks ago, their first win in 29 attempts against the All Blacks, ended a record 18-match New Zealand winning run.

But the Irish fell frustratingly short in their bid to become the first team to score back-to-back wins against New Zealand since 2009.

"Two weeks ago this team suffered their first loss, creating a lot of adversity," All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters.

"To come here and win 21-9, three tries to none, answered some questions about their character."

New Zealand, who welcomed back first-choice locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick, dominated the opening exchanges, with centre Malakai Fekitoa scoring a try after three minutes to silence the Irish crowd.

Sustained Irish pressure earned them three points, but after 13 minutes New Zealand flyhalf Beauden Barrett sliced through the Irish defence from outside the 22-metre line to score a try, the referee overruling Irish claims that Johnny Sexton's arm prevented him from touching down.

Sexton was off minutes later with a hamstring injury, joining crocked team mates centre Robbie Henshaw and flanker CJ Stander.

A Paddy Jackson penalty after 24 minutes left it 14-6 at halftime.

Fierce pressure and accurate kicking kept the Irish in the game and just five points separated the sides 15 minutes from time.

But with only three points to show for 10 minutes of sustained pressure after Fekitoa was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Simon Zebo, Ireland failed to take advantage.

A second try from Fekitoa after 65 minutes sealed the win as injury-hit Ireland failed to punish some uncharacteristically sloppy play from the All Blacks.

Simon Zebo completed a tough night for Ireland, limping off after 72 minutes.

While Ireland dedicated their win two weeks ago to the death of former player and Munster coach Anthony Foley, the All Blacks win came a day after the first anniversary of the death of New Zealand rugby great Jonah Lomu.

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Neville Dalton)