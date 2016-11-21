DUBLIN Ireland's injured flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and centre Robbie Henshaw will miss this weekend's test with Australia at the Aviva Stadium, team manager Michael Kearney said on Monday.

Sexton and Henshaw suffered a hamstring problem and concussion respectively in the 21-9 loss to New Zealand, who the Irish beat for the first time in 111 years two weeks' before.

Ireland full back Rob Kearney and back rower CJ Stander were also concussed and are doubtful for Saturday's match.

Henshaw went off on a stretcher with his neck in a brace after an 11th minute tackle from Sam Cane, which the flanker has been cited for, while Sexton was withdrawn soon afterwards with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for up to two weeks.

"Robbie Henshaw was knocked unconscious by a shoulder contact to his jaw. He suffered a concussion and will not be involved this week," Kearney said on the IRFU website.

"Johnny Sexton has suffered a minor hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the game at the weekend."

